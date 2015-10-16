Hackers can take over Siri or Google Now to control your smartphone

Security researchers have found a clever way to tap into Siri to take control over your phone.

Two researchers, who work for the French government, figured out a way to send commands to an iPhone or Android device using Siri or Google Now, according to a Wired report.

To attack the phone, the security researchers take advantage of the wire inside a set of headphones.

Basically, they use the wire as an antenna to send electromagnetic signals via open source GNU Radio software on their laptop to the smartphone from more than 16 feet away. This enables them to make a variety of commands to Siri or Google Now, including sending texts or visiting websites.

The researchers argue this could be dangerous because a hacker could command Siri to visit a malicious website or call a paid phone number to make money.

However, because the attack uses headphones as a way to take advantage of the voice assistants, phones are only vulnerable when headsets are plugged into the device. The headphones must also be microphone-enabled.

Also, the hack does not disable the screen. So when a command comes through, the smartphone user would still be able to see what is happening and could cancel the action.

The researchers originally revealed their findings at a conference in Paris during the summer, but their findings were also published in a white paper.

