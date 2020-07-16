Hackers just took over dozens of high-profile Twitter accounts including those of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Jeff Bezos, Apple, and Uber and used them to post bitcoin scam links

Twitter A tweet that scammers posted to the Cash App — which is owned by Square — Twitter account.

Hackers took over dozens of high-profile Twitter accounts Wednesday and used them to post messages urging people to send thousands of dollars in Bitcoin.

The scam began when several high-profile cryptocurrency Twitter accounts were compromised and posted malicious links.

Accounts including Apple, Uber, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Kanye West, and Elon Musk – apparently compromised by hackers – posted Tweets claiming they would double people’s contributions of $US1,000 in Bitcoin.

The Bitcoin account linked in the scam tweets appears to have racked up over $US100,000 within an hour of the tweets being posted.

A Twitter spokesperson told Business insider the company is “looking into this.”

Several high-profile Twitter accounts appear to have been hacked Wednesday as part of a cryptocurrency scam, including Uber, Apple, Square’s Cash App and billionaires Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk, as well as numerous cryptocurrency exchanges and news sites. Former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden were also apparently hacked.

The accounts posted messages urging their followers to send $US1,000 in Bitcoin to a specific address, promising to double the contributions in return. The messages appear to employ a common scam tactic used to fleece people out of money by falsely promising to send a bigger sum in return for a payment.

Several of the scam tweets were deleted shortly after they were posted, only to be reposted minutes later.

A Twitter spokesperson told Business Insider that the platform is “looking into” the apparent scam activity. Twitter later said in a tweet that it’s “investigating and taking steps to fix it.”

We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 15, 2020

The scam messages were posted after several high-profile cryptocurrency companies’ Twitter accounts shared malicious links, including KUCOIN, Binance, and Gemini, as noted by the MalwareTech blog. The website used in the links, titled CryptoForHealth, was pulled offline shortly after the tweets were posted.

A bunch of high profile cryptocurrency Twitter accounts have been hijacked to tweet bitcoin scams. Likely a 3rd party App compromise rather that Twitter itself. Wallet has received ~$6000. pic.twitter.com/D8MiXrz9ml — MalwareTech (@MalwareTechBlog) July 15, 2020

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao tried to warn his followers that the tweets were a scam shortly after they were posted, The Block first reported- but his account was apparently also compromised, and hackers quickly hid the warning.

CoinDesk‘s Twitter account was also compromised. The outlet said that it had multifactor authentication enabled on its account, meaning hackers were able to breach both the account and a secondary device linked to the account.

Bitcoin transaction receipts show that the address listed in the scam tweets has received more than 11 Bitcoin – or roughly $US101,300 – but it’s possible that some or all of transactions were carried out by the scammers to make their account appear more legitimate.

This story is developing.

Here’s every Twitter account that appears to have been hacked so far:

Former President Barack Obama

Twitter

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Twitter

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates

Bill Gates/Twitter

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos/Twitter

Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Elon Musk/Twitter

Billionaire former presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg

Twitter

Rapper and designer Kanye West

Twitter

Billionaire philanthropist and donor Warren Buffett

Twitter

Apple

Twitter

Uber

Twitter

Rapper Wiz Khalifa

Twitter

