Here's the type of info hackers have after breaking into the extramarital hookup site Ashley Madison

A dating site for cheating has been compromised. Hackers may now have information on the 37 million users of Ashley Madison — a site owned by Avid Life Media (ALM). ALM told Business Insider it is continuing to work with law enforcement and unnamed “forensics security experts” to find the root cause of the breach.

