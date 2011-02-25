When it comes to malware online it’s a jungle out there. From trojans to worms to phishers to pharmers, the web is seemingly full of hazards. Keeping yourself safe requires not only the right software, but an understanding of what kind of threats to look out for.



That’s where “HackerProof: Your Guide to PC Security” comes in. This excellent guide, brought to you by MakeUseOf, provides an objective, detailed, but easily understood walkthrough of PC security.

By the end of this guide, you will know exactly what PC security means and, more importantly, what you need to do to keep your PC secure.

Knowledge is power; arm yourself. Get this guide and you’ll be well on your way to understanding and preventing the most common security vulnerabilities.

This easy-to-follow guide outlines all you need to know to protect yourself, including:

The history and types of modern malware

Which operating system is most secure

Good security habits that keep you safe

Software that can protect you

The importance of backing up your data

Recovering from a malware attack

DOWNLOAD HackerProof: Your Guide To PC Security [ OR Read Now Online on Scribd ]

Enjoy! And make sure to share the guide with friends.

