Hacker That Leaked Twitter Documents To TechCrunch Is Arrested In France

Twitter CEO Ev Williams

A French hacker that broke into Twitter’s email account and stole private documents has been arrested, the AFP reports.The hacker, who went by the name “Hacker Croll,” is believed to be the source of sensitive documents leaked to TechCrunch about Twitter’s business plan.



While the AFP doesn’t make explicit mention of the TechCrunch story line, ReadWriteWeb says it was him.

The FBI had been working with French authorities for months on the case. The 25-year-old unemployed hacker also attacked Barack Obama’s Twitter account at one point, the AFP reports.

