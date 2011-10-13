The Hacker Suspected Of Stealing Nude Photos Of Scarlett Johansson Has Been Arrested -- UPDATED

Photo: www.flickr.com

UPDATE: Officials have named the suspect to be Christopher Chaney of Jacksonville, Florida. Chaney was indicted on charges of “accessing protected computers without authorization, damaging protected computers without authorization, wiretapping and aggravated identity theft.”According to a statement, Chaney used several aliases, including “trainreqsuckswhat,” “anonygrrl,” and “jaxjaguars911.”



The Associated Press is reporting that a Florida man was arrested Wednesday on federal charges, accused of hacking into the emails of celebrities including Scarlett Johansson.

Naked photos of the actress hit the internet in September.

An FBI spokeswoman confirmed to AP that the arrest “involved Operation Hackerazzi, a year-long FBI investigation of computer hacking that targeted Hollywood celebrities.”

An FBI press conference is scheduled for today at 11 a.m. PDT.

(via Huffington Post)

