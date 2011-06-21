Hacker Group Anonymous Teams With LulzSec To Declare War On Too Big To Fail Banks

Two hacker groups have just declared war on banks and “other high ranking institutions.”



Hacking groups’ previous work has been to target banks. (The IMF was hacked recently, but the fund did not say where the hack came from.)

However last week, Anonymous declared war on Bernanke and the Fed.

This week’s statement appears to be a step up of those efforts, which took issue with the “too big to fail banks” and Bernanke. Now, both Anonymous and LulzSec, the hacker groups, say they will hack banks

LulzSec writes that the top priority of the hack mission is “to steal and leak any classified government information, including email spools and documentation. Prime targets are banks and other high-ranking establishments.”

The letter, via Gizmodo:

Salutations Lulz Lizards,

As we’re aware, the government and whitehat security terrorists across the world continue to dominate and control our Internet ocean. Sitting pretty on cargo bays full of corrupt booty, they think it’s acceptable to condition and enslave all vessels in sight. Our Lulz Lizard battle fleet is now declaring immediate and unremitting war on the freedom-snatching moderators of 2011.

Welcome to Operation Anti-Security (#AntiSec) – we encourage any vessel, large or small, to open fire on any government or agency that crosses their path. We fully endorse the flaunting of the word “AntiSec” on any government website defacement or physical graffiti art. We encourage you to spread the word of AntiSec far and wide, for it will be remembered. To increase efforts, we are now teaming up with the Anonymous collective and all affiliated battleships.

Whether you’re sailing with us or against us, whether you hold past grudges or a burning desire to sink our lone ship, we invite you to join the rebellion. Together we can defend ourselves so that our privacy is not overrun by profiteering gluttons. Your hat can be white, grey or black, your skin and race are not important. If you’re aware of the corruption, expose it now, in the name of Anti-Security.

Top priority is to steal and leak any classified government information, including email spools and documentation. Prime targets are banks and other high-ranking establishments. If they try to censor our progress, we will obliterate the censor with cannonfire anointed with lizard blood.

It’s now or never. Come aboard, we’re expecting you…

History begins today.

Lulz Security,

http://LulzSecurity.com/

Support: http://www.mithral.com/~beberg/manifesto.html

Support: http://www.youtube.com/user/thejuicemedia

Support: http://wikileaks.ch/Support: http://anonyops.com/

