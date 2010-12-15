Hacker Behind Gawker Media Attack Says A Second Hole Remains

One of the hackers that stole info on 1.3 million Gawker Media users tells The Daily Beast’s Brian Ries a second hole remains—and the company’s weakness has been widely known since August.



Nick Denton’s week is getting worse.

“In between public apologies, the founder of Gawker Media has been scrambling since Sunday to secure his company’s digital walls following a breach of his blog network’s security that publicly revealed 200,000 email addresses and passwords of the company’s 1.5 million registered commenters. By yesterday, he had reopened the sites for his users to resume the snarky, anonymous barbs that are the company’s hallmark.”

Gawker is the high-brow gossip sheet covering media, entertainment, politics and technology.

