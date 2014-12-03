LEAKED: Hacked Sony Docs Reveal Top 17 Execs' Multi-Million Dollar Salaries

Sony suffered a major hack this week, leading to four of the studio’s upcoming movies being leaked online and a cyber attack that knocked out the studio’s computer network.

The latest attack is a spreadsheet listing the alleged salaries of 17 top paid executives of Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Fusion’s Kevin Roose published the spreadsheet, explaining, “I received a link to a public Pastebin file containing the documents from an anonymous e-mailer… one interesting tidbit caught my eye: a spreadsheet containing the salaries of more than 6,000 Sony Pictures employees, including the company’s top executives.”

The below spreadsheet of the 17 highest-paid execs reveals the $US3 million salaries of both CEO Michael Lynton and co-chairman Amy Pascal (pictured above).

Roose also noted that the list of top salaried executives was 88% white and 94% male.

Of the seventeen listed above, only one — Amy Pascal, the co-chair of Sony Pictures Entertainment and chairman of SPE’s Motion Picture Group — is a woman.

The inital attack on Sony ironically occurred a month before the studio is set to release the Seth Rogen and James Franco comedy “The Interview,” about two journalists recruited by the CIA to assassinate North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The Pyongyang government denounced the film as “undisguised sponsoring of terrorism, as well as an act of war” in a letter to U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in June.

Sony and security consultants were investigating the possibility that someone acting on behalf of North Korea, possibly from China, was responsible, according to Reuters. A link to North Korea had not been confirmed but it had not been ruled out.

In the inital hack last week, an image of a skeleton appeared on company computers with a message that stated, “Hacked by #GOP,” with the group behind it calling itself “Guardians of Peace.” The message threatened to release “secrets and top secrets” of the company, according to Variety.

The latest attack listing salaries also includes Sony employees’ names, job titles, home addresses, bonus plans, and current salaries.

TheWrap previously reported the hackers threatened to release private information from the studio if their demands were not met, but those demands were never made clear. They also did not specify a deadline and had not released information before now.

While Sony has no comment on the latest attack, the FBI has launched an investigation with the studio’s support.

“The FBI is working with our interagency partners to investigate the recently reported cyber-intrusion at Sony Pictures Entertainment,” the bureau said in an emailed statement. “The targeting of public and private sector computer networks remains a significant threat, and the FBI will continue to identify, pursue and defeat individuals and groups who pose a threat in cyberspace.”

