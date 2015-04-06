A Minnesota family just learned how hackable nanny cams can be. Creepy.

A Minnesota family was in for a shock last week when they discovered their nanny cam had been hacked and private footage was streaming online for all to see, reports local NBC network KTTC.

The unnamed family, who live in Rochester, MN, told the news channel they kept noticing odd things happening in their child’s bedroom.

For instance, they heard music coming from the nursery, which would turn off as soon as anyone entered the room. Suspicious of this phantom music, the family used the camera manufacturer, Foscam’s, software to find the device’s IP address. Attached to the address — which was based in Amsterdam — was a URL.

The family went to the site to discover an entire searchable destination of hacked nanny cams just like theirs.

“There’s at least fifteen different countries listed and it’s not just nurseries – it’s people’s living rooms, their bedrooms, their kitchens,” the mother told KTTC.

Even more disturbing was that the hackers are able to control the devices. For instance, the family moved the camera so it was facing the wall then a few hours later discovered it looking at the bedroom’s closet.

This isn’t the first time Foscam cameras were discovered to be hackable. Last February a nanny heard a man’s voice saying “Oh, that’s a beautiful baby,” from the house’s security camera. The nanny thought it was the family playing a prank on her. But the man went on; “That’s a really poopy diaper,” he said. The petrified nanny unplugged the camera and called the family.

The way that hackers most likely exploit these connected cameras is by finding devices using out-of-date backends. So it’s important to make sure that the camera’s software and firmware are both up dot date. Additionally, it’s imperative that users change the camera’s default password.

Foscam has its own tips for securing its security cameras.

It’s becoming increasingly apparent that if people don’t follow these simple safeguards, it’s likely their lives will be streamed online for any creep to view.

