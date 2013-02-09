Hacker Reveals That Since Leaving The White House, George W. Bush Has Become An Amazing Painter

A hacker named Guccifer apparently got access to private emails and photos from the Bush family, and has sent them along to The Smoking Gun.



The cache includes several photos of paintings allegedly made by former President George W. Bush and sent to his family and friends. (It was reported late last year that the former president had picked up painting as a hobby.)

The Secret Service is investigating the hack, according to ABC News.

Check out the Bush paintings below, courtesy of The Smoking Gun:

Photo: George W. Bush

Photo: George W. Bush

