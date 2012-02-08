Hacked Emails To The Syrian President Assure Him The 'American Psyche Can Be Easily Manipulated'

Syrian President Bassar Assad

Haaretz reports that the hacker group Anonymous leaked hundreds of emails from Syrian President Bassar Assad’s office on Monday.The move came after the group, aiming to pressure the ailing regime and punish Assad for continuing violence against civilians, hacked into the inboxes of 78 of Assad’s advisors.



Some hacked email accounts were reportedly only protected with the password ‘12345.’

Among the leaked emails, Haaretz says it has obtained recommendations from Assad’s advisors heading into his interview with ABC’s Barbara Walters in December 2011.

10 days before the interview two of Assad’s aides exchanged emails discussing messaging for the interview. Among their comments were the following:

“It is hugely important and worth mentioning that ‘mistakes’ have been done in the beginning of the crises because we did not have a well-organised ‘police force.’ American psyche can be easily manipulated when they hear that there are ‘mistakes’ done and now we are ‘fixing it.’ It’s worth mentioning also what is happening now in Wall Street and the way the demonstrations are been suppressed by policemen, police dogs and beatings…”

The advisors also recommended noting the similarities between Assad’s declining popularity and President Obama’s then slipping popularity, as well as claiming that Syria’s anti-torture policies were stronger than the US’s.

