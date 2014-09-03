Here's How The Hacked Celebrities Are Responding To Their Nude Photo Leaks

Jennifer Lawrence, Kim Kardashian, and Kate Upton were among the dozens of celebrities whose nude photos were leaked late Sunday afternoonfollowing a massive hack of Apple’s iCloud.

Some celebrities, like Jennifer Lawrence, have admitted the photos are real. The 24-year-old Oscar winner’s rep released a statement saying, “This is a flagrant violation of privacy. The authorities have been contacted and will prosecute anyone who posts the stolen photos of Jennifer Lawrence.”

Kate Upton’s rep had a similar response: “This is obviously an outrageous violation of our client Kate Upton’s privacy. We intend to pursue anyone disseminating or duplicating these illegally obtained images to the fullest extent possible.”

“A Good Day to Die Hard” actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead also confirmed the photos leaked of her were legitimate:“To those of you looking at photos I took with my husband years ago in the privacy of our home, hope you feel great about yourselves,”she tweeted on Sunday. “Knowing those photos were deleted long ago, I can only imagine the creepy effort that went into this. Feeling for everyone who got hacked.”



Actress Kirsten Dunst responded with a simple tweet: