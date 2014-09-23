Here's How Hacked Celebrities Are Responding To The Latest Round Of Nude Photos

A second round of hacked celebrity nude photos leaked Saturday, the second of its kind in less than a month.

The latest victims include Kim Kardashian, Gabrielle Union, Amber Heard, Rihanna, Hope Solo, Vanessa Hudgens, Kate Bosworth, Scarlett Johansson, previously unseen pictures of Jennifer Lawrence, and many more.

And they’re not taking the situation lightly.

In a joint statement to TMZ, actress Gabrielle Union and her NBA star husband Dwyane Wade said they plan to contact the FBI:

“It has come to our attention that our private moments, that were shared and deleted solely between my husband and myself, have been leaked by some vultures. I can’t help but to be reminded that since the dawn of time women and children, specifically women of colour, have been victimized, and the power over their own bodies taken from them. These atrocities against women and children continue worldwide. For anyone out there also being affected by these and other hacking and hate crimes – We send our love, support and prayers. We have done nothing wrong.”

Actress Meagan Good took to Instagram to blast people reposting the nude images:

“I’m definitely in shock… saddened for every one who is experiencing this… but I choose not to give the person responsible my power… At the end of the day, we all know these pictures were for my husband. And at the end of the day evidently we all know how I feel about my titties. That’s all I’ve got folks. Oh yeah and for everyone who’s reposting the leaked nudes? You should be ashamed of yourself… You have a blessed day now.”

Scarlett Johansson, who hasn’t yet responded to her new leaked photos, did comment on a previous, similar situation after she was hacked in 2011:

“Who doesn’t want to protect their own privacy? Just because you’re in the spotlight or just because you’re an actor or make films doesn’t mean you’re not entitled to your own personal privacy. No matter what the context, when that is sieged in some way it feels unjust, it feels wrong.”

Kim Kardashian hasn’t responded to the latest photo leak either, but did comment to BBC Radio after the first round of nude photos were released:

“I think it’s a wake-up call for people to make sure they have every privacy setting. It seems like there are a lot of people that love to spend their time hacking peoples’ information and that’s just a scary thing.”

The first celebrities involved in the initial hack weren’t laughing, either.

Jennifer Lawrence’s rep released a statement saying: “This is a flagrant violation of privacy. The authorities have been contacted and will prosecute anyone who posts the stolen photos of Jennifer Lawrence.”

Kate Upton’s rep had a similar response, calling it “an outrageous violation of Upton’s privacy” and promising “to pursue anyone disseminating or duplicating these illegally obtained images to the fullest extent possible.”

Actress Kaley Cuoco took a somewhat lighter approach, telling Jimmy Kimmel last week: “It was disturbing… it was a really bad situation,” but she decided to “take it into my own hands and made a joke about it, because what else are you going to do?”

Cuoco used an app called “Nudify” to release her own blurred out nude photos.

Hackers first released hundreds of nude celebrities’ photos on September 1, after gaining access to them through iCloud.

Apple has denied its cloud storage system was breached, but says it was a “targeted attack.”

CEO Tim Cook said the celebrity victims may have been the target of phishing scams or had picked easy security questions for their personal accounts that hackers were able to guess.

A rep for the FBI previously told the Associated Press the agency was “aware of the allegations concerning computer intrusions and the unlawful release of material involving high profile individuals, and is addressing the matter.”

