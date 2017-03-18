Inside San Francisco's 'Hack Temple,' a church where technology is a religion

Startup life can be a religious experience for those immersed in it. A shared passion brings people from all walks of life together. They evangelize their technologies.

A Russian angel investor wants to give people passionate about startups a real-life a place of worship.

Pavel Cherkashin, a former executive at Adobe and Microsoft, and his new venture capital firm GVA Capital, are converting a 104-year-old church in San Francisco into an event center and accelerator for international startup founders. It’s called the Hack Temple.

“It’s time to build new religions around what we really believe in, technology,” Cherkashin writes in his manifesto.

Let’s take a look inside.

