Hachette: 'Elle Decor' Not For Sale!*

Update: Hachette, reached for comment, insists the magazine is NOT for sale. A rep says:

ELLE DECOR is not for sale. In fact, HFM U.S.’s plans are to further invest in the brand. The magazine has become number one in the shelter category beating Architectural Digest in ad pages for 2009. ELLE DECOR is also raising its rate base to 550,000 from 500,000 with the March 2010 issue.

Earlier: Hachette Filipacchi Media is trying to sell off Elle Decor, we have learned.

The magazine publisher shuttered Metropolitan Home last week, leaving Elle Decor a survivor among struggling shelter titles — or so we thought.

A move to sell Elle Decor, a spin-off of Elle magazine, reflects tough times for magazine empires that are cutting costs amid an industry-wide advertising downtown. The economy’s victims include Conde Nast’s Domino and Time Inc.’s Cottage Living.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.