9 Habits That Lead To Terrible Decision-Making

Pizza or salad?

Buy or sell?

Expand or cut back?

Our choices define us. And for those running countries or companies, routine decisions can have dramatic effects on people’s lives. So how can we ensure we’re making the best possible choices for ourselves and the people we influence?

The folks at leadership development consultancy Zenger/Folkman decided to study how people make decisions. Using feedback from 50,000 leaders and a statistical analysis, they uncovered the habits that lead to terrible decision-making. They are illustrated in the below graphic.

