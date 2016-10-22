14 habits of exceptionally likable people

Napoleon Hill is the grandfather of self-help authors, inspiring the likes of Oracle founder Larry Ellison, media mogul Oprah Winfrey, and performance coach Tony Robbins.
His 1937 book “Think and Grow Rich” is one of the top-selling books of all time, with around 100 million copies sold worldwide. The simple reason it’s sold so well is because his practical insights into how successful people carry themselves — primarily based on his many months spent interviewing the industrialist Andrew Carnegie — are timeless, straightforward, and useful
In one of his essays, “Develop a Pleasing Personality,” as collected in “The Science of Success,” he focuses in on how to have a “million-dollar personality.”
Below, we’ve included Hill’s 14 habits of people who are so likable that others go out of their way to help them.
It's often easier to give into cynicism, but those who choose to be positive set themselves up for success and have better reputations.
The best communicators speak deliberately and confidently, which gives their voice a pleasing sound.
Using a conversation as an opportunity to lecture someone 'may feed the ego, but it never attracts people or makes friends,' Hill says.
An overreaction to something either positive or negative can give people a poor impression. In the latter case, says Hill, 'Remember that silence may be much more effective than your angry words.'
'Remember that proper timing of your words and acts may give you a big advantage over impatient people,' Hill writes.
Those who close themselves off from certain ideas and associate only with like-minded people are missing out on not only personal growth but also opportunities for advancing their careers.
Hill says that president Franklin D. Roosevelt's greatest asset was his 'million-dollar smile,' which allowed people to lower their guards during conversation.
The most likable people know that it's not worth offending people by expressing all their thoughts, even if they happen to be true.
Procrastination communicates to people that you're afraid of taking action, Hill says, and are therefore ineffective.
The best networkers help other people out without expecting anything in return.
People admire those who grow from failure rather than wallow in it. 'Express your gratitude for having gained a measure of wisdom, which would not have come without defeat,' Hill says.
The most likable people use conversations as an opportunity to learn about another person and give them time to talk.
'Praise the good traits of others, but don't rub it on where it is not deserved or spread it too thickly,' Hill says.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.