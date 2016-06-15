11 habits of genuinely brave people

Since this is my last instalment in the series we’ll finish with a long-term change: let’s commit to being more courageous in our professional and our personal lives.

I know, I know. Hear the word “courage” and you probably think of physical bravery, but there are many other forms of bravery — after all, bravery is not the absence of fear but a triumph over fear.

And that’s why bravery is an element of success in business and entrepreneurship. Taking a chance when others will not, following your vision no matter where it takes you, standing up for what you believe in especially when your beliefs are unpopular, or simply doing the right thing even though easier options exist — those are all forms of bravery.

Take a look at this list and see how many apply to you — and how many you want work to make sure can apply to you in the future.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.