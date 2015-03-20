5 habits of CEOs that make them surprisingly ordinary people

AMC/Mad Men via Netflix Don Draper of Mad Men is notorious for his drinking habits.

It’s no surprise we’ve created an aura around leaders of companies. We’re constantly immersed in the lavish and luxurious lives of fictional bosses on television and in the movies, and as a result, we often perceive them as untouchable beings.

AOL Jobs recently reported findings from a CareerBuilder survey that dispels the myth of the indulgent and extravagent CEO, and reveals that many executives are just like us.

CareerBuilder conducted an online survey to better understand the day-to-day of company leaders, and reached over 500 executives in senior leadership positions, including CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and Senior VPs.

Here are five things that may surprise you about those commanding the corner office:

1. Not all senior leaders show up in finely tailored suits like “30 Rock’s” Jack Donaghy.

In fact, only one in five CEOs and senior leaders wear a business suit into the office. The majority — 57% — wear business casual clothing, and 18% regularly wear jeans.

2. Miranda Priestly of “The Devil Wears Prada” is an exception with her chauffeured town car.

Only 3% of executives are chauffeured into the office. While the majority drive themselves, 18% choose a more environmentally friendly option — including public transportation, driving hybrids, walking, or riding a bike.

3. Most bosses don’t keep expensive booze around like “Mad Men’s” Don Draper.

The survey reported that 62% of CEOs and senior leaders choose not to drink alcohol at company happy hours — they opt for soda (23%), water (19%), coffee (13%), or nothing at all (7%).

4. It’s not just interns packing their lunch.

Nearly half (42%) of CEOs and senior leaders typically bring a bag lunch from home, and only 14% are eating at a sit-down restaurant during their lunch hour.

5. CEOs aren’t working around the clock.

Most executives — 67% — work less than 50 hours per week, and 9% reported working fewer than 40 hours each week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.