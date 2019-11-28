6 habits of mentally strong people that you should adopt today

Hero Images/Getty Images Mental strength requires practice.

To build mental strength, much like physical strength, requires consistent exercise. Mentally strong people always have goals set for themselves, and are working toward them.

They practice gratitude for what they have and self-care. Through spending meaningful time alone, they know who they are and establish healthy boundaries.

Even when they experience self-doubt, they push themselves through.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Mentally strong people aren’t just born with the mental muscles they need to face their fears, combat self-doubt, and take positive action. They learned the skills that help them manage their thoughts, feelings, and behaviour through dedicated practice.

They engage in regular exercises that help them be the strongest versions of themselves. These exercises aren’t all that strenuous – but they do require consistency.

Developing bigger mental muscles could help you overcome challenges, bounce back from failure, and step outside your comfort zone – all key components to living your best life. Here are six habits of mentally strong people you should adopt:

1. Set goals

Getty Images Constantly challenge yourself.

Mentally strong people don’t skate through life passively. Whether they want to learn a new language or set a fitness goal, they constantly challenge themselves to learn new things and reach new levels of achievement.

Challenging themselves to reach new goals gives them ample opportunities to sharpen their skills. Even if they don’t succeed, they’re able to learn from the process.

2. Practice gratitude

Giuseppe Lombardo/EyeEm/Getty They know they have more than they deserve.

Rather than think they deserve better, mentally strong people recognise that they have more than they deserve. They’re thankful for anything – from the clean water they drink to the friends who show them compassion. Their gratitude helps them feel and do their best.

3. Engage in self-care

Jacob Lund/Shutterstock Fun and play are key to a good life.

Some people believe taking care of yourself is a sign of fragility. They think eight hours of sleep is for the weak, and relaxing on the beach is for the lazy.

But mentally strong people recognise that they have to recharge their batteries if they want to be their best. They also know that fun and play aren’t enemies of success – they’re hallmarks of a good life.

They don’t get caught up in glorifying being busy. Instead, they make self-care a priority.

4. Establish boundaries

Jack Frog/Shutterstock They create boundaries and stick to them.

Mentally strong people know that it’s important to build a life conducive to building mental strength. And the best way to do that is by establishing healthy boundaries.

They don’t apologise for protecting their time, money, and mental health. Whether that means politely declining an activity that isn’t a priority or saying no to a family member who asks to borrow money, they act according to their values.

5. Set aside time for solitude

Getty Alone time helps them get to know who they are.

While mentally strong people certainly don’t shy away from social experiences, they also make time for solitude.

They aren’t afraid to be alone with their thoughts. But that doesn’t mean they sit around overthinking things. Instead, they use time to productively problem-solve, reflect, and plan ahead. That alone time helps them know who they are – even as they grow and change – so they can continue to be comfortable in their own skin.

6. Prove yourself wrong

GaudiLab/Getty Images They always push themselves to try.

Mentally strong people experience self-doubt just like everyone else. But they don’t believe everything they think.

Even when their brains tell them they can’t do something, they often put those thoughts to the test.

When strong individuals finds themselves thinking they can’t succeed, they push themselves to try anyway. Every time they prove themselves wrong, they train their brains to see them as more competent and capable than before.

Build your mental muscles

Reuters Exercise mental strength.

Just as there are many exercises for becoming physically strong, there are many strategies for becoming mentally strong. These six habits can jumpstart your efforts toward becoming the strongest and best version of yourself.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.