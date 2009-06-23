Wait, Why Is Habitat For Humanity Still Building Houses?

We really hate to unnecessarily cynical about this, but we have to ask: Why is Habitat for Humanity building new homes right now?



We don’t doubt their motives. And everyone knows that people are hurting and need help. But we’re hard pressed to think of any less affective means of helping people right now than building homes. Heck, in some places, they’re actively bulldozing unsold, unoccupied homes.

Actually, their new venture is a little different, though highly dubious:

WESH Orlando: The volunteer-driven agency that normally builds affordable homes for the poor rarely takes on large projects. About half of the subdivision, which will be called Laurel Brook, will be sold to anyone who secures private financing.

Proceeds will help offset the cost of homes for Habitat’s lower-income clients.Habitat officials say the project will have sprawling nature preserves, an acre-sized solar “farm” and other energy-saving amenities. Construction is expected to begin in 2010.

Even weirder. Not only are they building homes, but they’re doing it “for-profit” by building a new Florida subdivision. What kind of strategy is this?

Seriously, Habitat. In some places they’re bulldozing homes. Rather than building new ones, how about just trying to connect the un-homed with vacant, existing boxes that have gone empty since the bust.

