A regional burger chain that was named best in America is growing faster than Chipotle

The Habit Burger Grill is growing faster than Chipotle.

Total revenue surged 57% in the third quarter, while cash from operations nearly doubled, writes Tim Beyers at The Motley Fool.

The West Coast chain is currently in the process of going from 98 restaurants to more than 2,000.

The Habit Burger Grill claimed Consumer Reports’ top spot for the best-tasting burger in the country, beating out competitors like In-N-Out Burger and Five Guys.

Habit Burger was established in 1969 in Santa Barbara. After becoming well known for its signature Charburger, it began to expand in California.

When private equity firm KarpReilly invested in the company in 2007, the brand began to grow even more.

By the end of 2013, Habit Burger had expanded into Arizona and Utah, according to Nation’s Restaurant News. The company now has about 100 locations.

The chain promises 100% fresh ground beef cooked over an open flame. The signature burger is pretty classic and includes “mayonnaise, pickle, fresh tomato, lettuce and caramelized onions on a toasted bun.”

Other burger toppings include bacon and mushrooms.

In addition to Charburgers, Habit Burger offers sandwiches, including the popular fresh-grilled albacore tuna sandwich, crisp salads, and desserts like shakes, sundaes, and ice cream cones.

Nation’s Restaurant News reports the company will be opening a New Jersey storefront sometime this summer and also plans to open locations in Las Vegas and Seattle.

Meanwhile, fans of the burger are already raving about Habit on Twitter …

… and are posting delicious Instagram photos:

Habit is getting some great Yelp reviews:

Have you tried The Habit Burger Grill? Let us know in the comments!

Reporting by Jill Comoletti.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.