One of Formula 1's newest drivers was branded 'abhorrent' by his team for posting an Instagram of himself inappropriately touching a woman

Nikita Mazepin

Formula One team Haas has condemned the “abhorrent” behaviour of driver Nikita Mazepin after the Russian uploaded a video to social media which appeared to show him inappropriately touching a woman.

Mazepin posted a short video to his Instagram on Tuesday night, which showed him reaching backwards from the passenger seat of a car and touching the chest of a woman sitting in the back seat.

“Haas F1 Team does not condone the behaviour of Nikita Mazepin,” the team said. “The very fact that the video was posted on social media is also abhorrent.”

F1 and the FIA also released statement’s slamming Mazepin’s actions, while the 21-year-old said he was “sorry” for his “inappropriate behaviour.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Formula 1 team Haas have condemned the “abhorrent” behaviour of new driver Nikita Mazepin after the Russian uploaded a video to social media which appeared to show him inappropriately touching a woman.

Mazepin, who was only signed by Haas for the 2021 season last week, posted a short video to his Instagram on Tuesday night. The video showed him reaching backwards from the passenger seat of a car and touching the chest of a woman sitting in the back seat.

The since deleted clip was accompanied with the woman’s Instagram handle â€” which Insider is not publishing â€” and the text: “She’s the best.”

In the clip, the woman raised her middle finger to the camera and hid her face, seemingly after realising she was being recorded.

“Haas F1 Team does not condone the behaviour of Nikita Mazepin in the video recently posted on his social media,” the team said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Additionally, the very fact that the video was posted on social media is also abhorrent to Haas F1 Team. The matter is being dealt with internally and no further comment shall be made at this time.”

TEAM STATEMENT: Haas F1 Team does not condone the behavior of Nikita Mazepin in the video recently posted on his social media. Additionally, the very fact that the video was posted on social media is also abhorrent to Haas F1 Team. (1/2) — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) December 9, 2020

F1 and governing body the FIA released a joint statement on Thursday concurring with Haas.

“We strongly support the Haas F1 Team in its response to the recent inappropriate actions of its driver, Nikita Mazepin,” they said, adding: “The ethical principles and diverse and inclusive culture of our sport are of the utmost importance to the FIA and Formula 1.”

Mazepin, who will partner Mick Schumacher, the son of Michael Schumacher, at Haas next year, said he was sorry for the video.

“I would like to apologise for my recent actions, both in terms of my own inappropriate behaviour, and the fact that it was posted on to social media,” the 21-year-old said.

“I am sorry for the offence I have rightly caused and to the embarrassment I have brought to Haas F1 Team. I have to hold myself to a higher standard as a Formula One driver and I acknowledge I have let myself and many people down. I promise I will learn from this.”

Read more:

Michael Schumacher’s 21-year-old son will race in Formula 1 next season, exactly 30 years after his dad made his debut

Photos show just how incredible it is that F1 driver Romain Grosjean was able to walk away from the fiery crash that saw his car rip in half

The boss of Moto GP said he backs Lewis Hamilton’s push for diversity in motor racing, even though his sport has never had a single Black rider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.