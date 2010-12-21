Ha! Julian Assange Doesn't Think It's Fair Secret Police Reports On Rape Charges Were Leaked

Julian Assange is getting a taste of his own medicine and he doesn’t like it.



On Friday the Guardian got a hold of secret police documents detailing the incidents behind the rape charges he is facing in Sweden. Now Assange’s lawyers are calling for an investigation into how the documents were leaked in the first place.

Maybe transparency is a one-way mirror in Assange’s world. From the Australian:

Bjorn Hurtig, Mr Assange’s Swedish lawyer, said he would lodge a formal complaint to the authorities and ask them to investigate how such sensitive police material leaked into the public domain. “It is with great concern that I hear about this because it puts Julian and his defence in a bad position,” he told a colleague.

“I do not like the idea that Julian may be forced into a trial in the media. And I feel especially concerned that he will be presented with the evidence in his own language for the first time when reading the newspaper. I do not know who has given these documents to the media, but the purpose can only be one thing – trying to make Julian look bad.”

Switch out Julian for diplomats and you essentially have the American complaint against Assange…notwithstanding the ‘calling for his head’ part.

