YouTuber Ethan Klein says he’s temporarily banned from posting after one video was marked ‘too dangerous to watch’

Ethan Klein of h3h3Productions said he’s banned from posting on YouTube for a week because one of his old videos was marked as ‘too dangerous to watch.’ H3 Podcast / YouTube

Ethan Klein of h3h3Productions tweeted that he’s blocked from posting videos for a week.

He said a video from over a year ago received a strike for being “too dangerous to watch.”

YouTube tweeted it was looking into the situation, but Klein said the company denied his appeal.

YouTuber Ethan Klein tweeted on Monday that he’s banned from posting on the platform for a week because he received a strike after one of his old videos was marked as “too dangerous to watch.”

Klein’s main channel, h3h3Productions, rose to fame with comedy videos about internet culture and trends, amassing 6.3 million subscribers and 1.5 billion views. Klein and his wife, Hila, also run the H3 Podcast podcast channel, which has 3 million subscribers and has featured guests like Shane Dawson and Post Malone. They upload more frequently to their podcast channel, publishing a new video nearly every other day.

In a follow-up tweet on Monday, Klein appeared to blame the strike on “trolls that have been mass flagging every video we’ve ever made.”

Although it’s unclear which of the two channels Klein was referring to with the suspension, he wrote in the first tweet that the temporary ban meant they would not be able to publish their “final Christmas podcasts” that they had been planning for a month.

Insider was unable to confirm which video sparked the purported suspension.

YouTube prohibits content that supports illegal or dangerous activities, including videos that portray violent events, extremely dangerous challenges, and pranks that could inflict physical or emotional danger, among other things, according to its harmful or dangerous content policy.

YouTube’s support Twitter account, TeamYouTube, wrote a response tweet to Klein’s thread on Monday saying they were looking into the situation.

Klein said in a quote tweet two hours later that the platform had denied his appeal.

Representatives for Klein and YouTube did not respond to requests for comment.