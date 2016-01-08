A Swiss watchmaker is mocking Apple with a $35,000 mechanical timepiece

H. Moser & Cie The Swiss Alp Watch from H. Moser & Cie costs $24,900 and is designed to look like the Apple Watch.

Swiss watchmaker H. Moser & Cie has made a $35,500 (£17,000) mechanical watch that is shaped like the Apple Watch, comes in white gold, and is accompanied by an Apple-style promotional video.

According to Hodinkee, a watch blog, only 50 units are being made. The full name of the watch is the Swiss Alp Watch.

The high-end watch industry has had mixed reactions to the Apple Watch, which can cost up to $25,000 (£13,000) in the rose gold configuration.

The CEO of Swatch dismissed the Apple Watch as a “toy” that is far from the “revolution” Apple hoped it will be. Another high-end watchmaker, Roger W. Smith, said it was “bland.”

For its part, H. Moser & Cie criticises the technology inside the Apple Watch, arguing that it distracts from real life rather than augments it.

“The Swiss Alp Watch does not allow you to make calls, or send messages to share the latest gossip; it does not give you the option to send beautiful sketches you have created on a two-inch screen or to share your heart rate,” the description reads. “It does much more than that: it lets you reconnect to what matters in life. It takes you back to sharing emotions with your nearest and dearest without a filter, interface or embellishment.”

“Most importantly,” the company continues, “It is something you can pass on to your children one day without having to upgrade it!”

One of the biggest criticisms of the Apple Watch — especially the high-end version — is how long it will be functional for, as the internal components are electronic not mechanical.

Here is the Apple-style promotional video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: How Apple makes their Geniuses always seem so happy and helpful



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.