The new campaign for H&M's sister brand features women with scars, tattoos, and armpit hair

The latest campaign for retailer H&M’s sister brand & Other Stories features a diverse set of models that break away from the usual fashion stereotypes.

The AW15 lingerie campaign, which we first spotted on The Daily Mail, is dubbed “Women, by Women” and was shot by Swedish-based photographer Hedvig Jenning.

It features images of women who are not models by trade.

Yoga fan enthusiast Helin Honung shows off her tattoos.

Copywriter Ida Jagerfelt displays a scar on her stomach.

Musician Kelsey Lu McJunkins has underarm hair.

An & Other Stories spokesperson told The Daily Mail: “Since & Other Stories launched in 2013, they have continuously strived to tell stories that show diversity in age, ethnicity and personality. When it comes to featuring lingerie, they recognise the importance of approaching these stories with another perspective. By showing that the ideal female body is one-of-a-kind and embrace beauty such as scars, tattoos and birth marks rather than altering them, & Other Stories’ imagery reflects a more diverse notion.”

