A gynecologist says you should use facial cleanser on your vulva. Here's why.

Proper vaginal hygiene is crucial to maintaining a proper pH balance, as an unbalanced pH can cause yeast infections and even bacterial vaginosis.

This means it’s essential to use the right kind of cleansers on your vulva (which includes the clitoral hood, clitoris, and inner and outer labia) â€” and never douche or wash inside your actual vagina, as it self-cleans just fine.

Dr. Jennifer Gunter, an OB/GYN and author of “The Vagina Bible,” shared her personal recommendation for people looking for an effective cleanser for their vulva: facial cleanser.

While you don’t really need to use a cleanser on your vulva, for those who want to take that extra step, this is a good option.

“CeraVe facial cleanser is also what I recommend for the vulva. Soap raises the skin pH and is drying (affecting the acid mantle), an unscented, gentle cleanser is best,” Gunter tweeted, recommending one of the most beloved brands among dermatologists.



Gentle cleansers are fine to use on your vulva, but watch out for washes made for acne that contain salicylic acid



While gentle facial cleansers are great for cleaning your vulva, careful not to use facial cleansers containing salicylic acid, as these can be irritating and drying.

Salicylic acid is a common acne treatment in many facial cleansers geared towards clear skin. It works by making your skin shed more cells, which can reduce the redness of acne and get rid of acne quickly.

However, on sensitive skin like the kind found on your vulva, it can be irritating and cause an imbalance in your pH.

