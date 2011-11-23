Gyms Are Offering An Over-Eating Helpline During Thanksgiving

Befuddled home cooks all know to dial 1-800-BUTTERBALL when they have trouble taming their turkeys. But for many of us, the problem with Thanksgiving isn’t stuffing your bird — it’s stuffing yourself.



So Washington Sports Clubs, along with its sister companies in New York, Boston and Philadelphia, is launching another hotline: 1-855-I-AM-FULL. Live operators will be available between 3 p.m. Wednesday until 11:59 p.m. Friday to help callers navigate the sea of gravy boats and strained relationships that can contribute to holiday weight gain. (And they’ll sweeten the deal by offering a free one-week gym pass.)

