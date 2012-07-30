You Probably Missed These Gymnastics Parents Going Crazy Watching Their Kids At The Olympics This Weekend

Tony Manfred

We’re used to seeing passionate celebrations from Olympic athletes, but not so much from fans.

In fact, the London Games were plagued by half-empty stadiums in its first weekend.

But there is one faction of spectators that has been going absolutely bonkers so far — gymnastics parents.

On Saturday, the mother of US gymnastic John Orozco could hardly watch when her son was competing (thanks for the gifs, SB Nation):

john orozco parents gif

Photo: SB Nation

She had to cool down after an exhausting cheering session:

john orozco parents gif

Photo: www.sbnation.com

Then last night, the parents of US women’s gymnastic Aly Raisman got profiled by NBC, and boy were they intense and awesome:

