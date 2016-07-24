Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney completely shuts down her body-shamers

Former Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney has a message for vicious Instagram trolls: She loves herself no matter what you say.

Maroney became a worldwide star during the 2012 Olympics, both for her perfect vault and for her “not impressed” facial expression that turned into a viral meme. But since the London games, she’s transitioned away from gymnastics — partially for health reasons — and set her sights on acting and music, according to an interview with Cosmopolitan. She’s also been subject to constant body shame from Instagram commenters who criticise her weight and accuse her of getting lip injections, Refinery 29 reports.

This week, she finally addressed the negativity with a powerful Instagram post.

“I totally understand why people are upset about me “changing,” I get it.. but if I can promise you one thing, it’s that I will never stop changing. life is all about growing, evolving, and becoming more and more yourself, and these last couple years I’ve done nothing but that!” she wrote.

“I’ve finally gotten myself to the point where I know who I am, and what I want out life, and you can either love me, or hate me for that,” she continued. “Either way, I love you, and wish you the best.”

