This App Uses Foursquare And Twitter To Shame You Into Going To The Gym

Sometimes we need a little motivation to go the gym. Enter Gym Shamer, a tool that motivates you to exercise by threatening to publicly shame you.



The company’s tagline: “get in shape or get shamed.”

Here’s how it works: You connect Gym Shamer to your Foursquare, Facebook, and Twitter accounts, and then set how many times per week you want to go to the gym.

But it’s important that you set a reasonable goal, as Gym Shamer won’t let you edit or remove it.

Gym Shamer tracks how often you go to the gym via Foursquare check-ins. If you don’t hit your goal, it will post on your behalf to Facebook and Twitter.

If Gym Shamer still can’t get you to go the gym, there’s also an app called GymPact that holds you to your workouts by docking your credit card if you miss one.

