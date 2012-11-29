Gym In Lance Armstrong's Home Town Erases His Name, Pretends He Never Existed

A gym in Austin, Texas, the hometown of Lance Armstrong, has cut ties with the disgraced cyclist and has literally erased his name from their locations.



The gym, which was previously co-branded as “24 Hour Fitness/Lance Armstrong Sport,” recently released a statement (via KVUE.com) saying they do not condone the use of performance enhancing drugs and “given the evidence surrounding Lance Armstrong’s alleged actions [have determined that their] business relationship with Armstrong no longer aligns with [the] company’s mission and values.”

Here is how one location’s sign looked before and after Armstrong’s name was erased (click on image for a larger version)…

Photo: Cork Gaines

