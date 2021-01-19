Gwyneth Paltrow's 'vagina' candle reportedly exploded in a woman's home and people can't stop making memes about the incident

Randy Holmes / Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow founded Goop.

A “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle, one of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop products, exploded in a woman’s home, The Sun reported on Monday.

Jody Thompson, a 50-year-old media consultant living in London, said the $US75 candle “emitted huge flames” before her and her partner, David Snow, “threw it out the front door.”

People on social media have created memes reacting to the incident and criticising Paltrow’s alternative wellness company.

Gwyneth Paltrow‘s alternative wellness website Goop promises that the “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle will deliver “sophisticated warmth,” but one customer got far more than she bargained for.

Jody Thompson, a 50-year-old media consultant based in London, told The Sun on Monday that the candle combusted in her home after winning the product as a prize for an online quiz.

“The candle exploded and emitted huge flames, with bits flying everywhere,” she recalled. “I’ve never seen anything like it. The whole thing was ablaze and it was too hot to touch. There was an inferno in the room.”

Thompson and her partner, David Snow, worked together to handle the situation and decided to toss the candle outside their home.

“We eventually got it under control and threw it out the front door,” she told the outlet.

Even though Thompson said the candle “could have burned the place down” and “was scary at the time,” she admitted to finding the situation “funny” in retrospect.

Thompson didn’t provide details on how her candle “exploded.” However, there is a warning to only “burn candle within sight” and to “keep away from things that catch fire” on the Goop website. The statement also offers advice such trimming the “wick to 1/8′ before every lighting,” placing “on a stable heat resistant surface,” and not burning for “more than two hours at a time.”

Paltrow’s Goop has previously been ridiculed for dishing out health and beauty tips without providing proper scientific evidence, and some experts have even publicly derided the high-end company’s suggestions.

After hearing about Thompson’s disastrous experience with the $US75 candle, made with geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar, Goop’s critics seized the opportunity to crack jokes about Paltrow’s company once again.

the lady walking into her apartment when her gwyneth paltrow vagina candle exploded pic.twitter.com/ShRTDQOBW2 — v (@soberkravitz) January 18, 2021

when you’re getting ready for bed but forget about your gwyneth paltrow vagina candle: pic.twitter.com/Xlx1k4HvvH — ???????????????????? (@LeUgly) January 18, 2021

Finally decided to fire up my $75 Gwyneth Paltrow vagina candle pic.twitter.com/d8dj7ftf1o — Anna Baaro (@annabaaro) January 18, 2021

Not everyone can tame the overwhelming power of Gwyneth Paltrow’s stench https://t.co/tJELUqENG6 — Charlie (@MoistCr1TiKaL) January 18, 2021

at this point, if the world ends with Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina candle engulfing the world in smoldering flames id be like "ok sure" https://t.co/aszBzxH7HQ — Lane Moore (@hellolanemoore) January 19, 2021

So Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina candle is toxic?

I mean… https://t.co/TMKVA860b8 — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) January 18, 2021

Despite the on-going criticism of Paltrow and Goop, the “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle sold out within hours of its release in January 2020. According to the Goop website, the product began as a “joke” between Paltrow and professional perfumer Douglas Little.

“The idea was to do something that was voluptuous and sensual and also provocative and fun,” he told The Cut, later clarifying that it doesn’t actually smell like Paltrow’s vagina.

“This idea that the scent is the fragrance of Gwyneth’s vagina. That’s not the case. It’s called ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’ meaning the person that’s holding it. It’s speculative and fun,” he said.

Months later, Paltrow released her next eyebrow-raising product: a “This Smells Like My Orgasm” candle, which also costs $US75 according to the Goop website.

