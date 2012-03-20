Gwyneth Paltrow Slams The New York Times For Claiming She Wrote Cookbook With Ghostwriter —Here's Today's Buzz

- Don’t mess with Gwyneth. After the New York Times claimed the actress used a ghostwriter to co-write her cookbook “My Father’s Daughter,” Gwyneth posted on her Facebook page, “Love @nytimes dining section but this weeks facts need checking. No ghost writer on my cookbook, I wrote every word myself.”
- Booted Oscars producer Brett Ratner may produce an MTV movie about the history of the music channel, titled “I Want My MTV: The Uncensored Story of the Music Video Revolution.”
- Sorry “Teen mum” fans, MTV is ending the show after its current fourth season. But not to fret, “16 and Pregnant” and “Teen mum 2” are still going strong.
- Jessica Simpson continued her pregnancy parade with a star-studded baby shower in Los Angeles. Shockingly, the the super-preggo “Fashion Star” still has a month before her baby is due.
- “Bachelor” Ben Flajnik and his on-again TV fiancé Courtney Robertson take a not-so-romantic stroll through the streets of San Francisco.
- Pregnant Snooki and JWoww swim with the dolphins in Mexico. The most sober of “Jersey Shore” activities yet.
- The extended trailers for “Prometheus” and “Snow White and the Huntsman” have just been released. Watch below.
“Snow White and the Hunstman” extended trailer:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.