Gwyneth Paltrow Slams The New York Times For Claiming She Wrote Cookbook With Ghostwriter —Here's Today's Buzz

Don’t mess with Gwyneth. After the New York Times claimed the actress used a ghostwriter to co-write her cookbook “My Father’s Daughter,” Gwyneth posted on her Facebook page, “Love @nytimes dining section but this weeks facts need checking. No ghost writer on my cookbook, I wrote every word myself.”

Booted Oscars producer Brett Ratner may produce an MTV movie about the history of the music channel, titled “I Want My MTV: The Uncensored Story of the Music Video Revolution.”

Sorry “Teen mum” fans, MTV is ending the show after its current fourth season. But not to fret, “16 and Pregnant” and “Teen mum 2” are still going strong.

Jessica Simpson continued her pregnancy parade with a star-studded baby shower in Los Angeles. Shockingly, the the super-preggo “Fashion Star” still has a month before her baby is due.

“Bachelor” Ben Flajnik and his on-again TV fiancé Courtney Robertson take a not-so-romantic stroll through the streets of San Francisco.

Pregnant Snooki and JWoww swim with the dolphins in Mexico. The most sober of “Jersey Shore” activities yet.

The extended trailers for “Prometheus” and “Snow White and the Huntsman” have just been released. Watch below.



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“Snow White and the Hunstman” extended trailer:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.