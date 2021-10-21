Gwyneth Paltrow said she’s proof that it’s possible to meet your ‘dream man’ in middle age

Gwyneth Paltrow said finding love in her late 40s with husband Brad Falchuk has been “thrilling.”

The actress told Today meeting Falchuk “halfway through her life” strengthened their communication.

Paltrow divorced Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in 2014.

Gwyneth Paltrow, who recently turned 49, told Today’s Savannah Guthrie her past relationship experiences helped her find the deep love she has now.

The actress and founder of wellness company Goop, married writer and producer Brad Falchuk in 2018. She said meeting her “dream man halfway through her life” helped make their connection stronger.

“I just feel so grateful,” she said. “The quality of our communication and our friendship, it’s really thrilling.”

According to Paltrow, her late 40s have been a time of self-discovery and freedom that made her feel comfortable looking for love after going through a divorce in her early 40s with Chris Martin, lead singer of Coldplay and father of her two children, Apple and Moses. The couple announced their divorce in 2014 after separating for nearly a year.

Paltrow said she hopes that people look at her relationship as inspiration for what love can look like later in life, even after a difficult divorce or breakup.

“I think [it’s] wonderful for people who had a marriage or a relationship that didn’t work out to understand that it’s really possible to meet your dream man halfway through your life,” she told Today.