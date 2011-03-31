Gwyneth Paltrow Might Be Getting Her Own Food Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow is said to be cooking up a food magazine, and Hearst is allegedly interested.



Hearst, however, denies the charge.

“Beyond her occasionally appearing on our magazine covers, we don’t have any other projects in the works with Gwyneth Paltrow,” said a spokeswoman.

Meanwhile, the Academy Award-winning actress Paltrow has been cultivating a gourmand image for the past few years.

She launched her lifestyle blog, GOOP, which has a big food component, in 2008.

She recently trekked around the world eating with star chef Mario Batali in a PBS series, and her cookbook, My Father’s Daughter, is scheduled to be released next month.

