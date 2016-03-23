Gwyneth Paltrow reveals the hardest part of starting her own company

Gwyneth Paltrow is undoubtedly extremely successful. (She can justify a a $200 smoothie!)

But even though her trademark organic lifestyle is easy to mock, Paltrow’s Goop business has become one of the premiere lifestyle businesses — and that’s no laughing matter.

However, Paltrow has faced adversity in her rise to the top.

Her biggest struggle? That she’s a woman.

The Cut’s Dayna Evans caught a sound byte highlighting these tribulations at Marie Claire’s Power Trip conference in San Francisco.

“I think it’s really challenging being a woman in business, period. I think that we face an uphill battle just when we walk in. I think it’s just a fact of life,” she reportedly said.

“I think people really like you how they know you, and I think it’s challenging for a woman to kind of shift her shape and especially to do something that’s provocative,” she added.

