Gwyneth Paltrow's Record Deal Has Officially Fallen Apart

Gwyneth Paltrow has been sticking her perfectly exfoliated nose into everything lately: cooking, magazines, “Glee.”



But now — perhaps because of the backlash against her do-everything tear — she’s been denied a record deal.

Negotiations between Paltrow and Atlantic Records have reportedly fallen apart.

Claims that Paltrow wanted $1 million to sign have been circulating, though sources from her camp deny that.

We’re guessing that if Paltrow’s husband, Chris Martin, really wanted a two-musician household, he’d have set her up with a meeting at Coldplay’s label, Capitol Records.

So maybe Paltrow will have to stick to singing in the kitchen.

And before Paltrow dips her toe into the world of print, she’d better consider these celebrity-magazine case studies >>



