Gwyneth Paltrow On Why Getting Paid $2 Million To Be A Brand Ambassador Is The 'Perfect' Job

Gwyneth Paltrow in a Hugo Boss Jour shoot.

Actress, lifestyle blogger, and singing enthusiast Gwyneth Paltrow is raking in $2 million to be the face of Hugo Boss’ new fragrance Jour, E! News reports.



But don’t worry, Paltrow knows she has a sweet deal.

In an interview with Women’s Wear Daily on why her partnership was amazing, the actress gave the exact answer you’d expect from someone who cavalierly suggests reader of her weekly newsletter Goop just spend $450,000-plus on their spring wardrobe.

I have had a really good experience working for Boss, and I always say this, but it really is such a perfect job when you have kids. I can only really do one film a year now because of my family and how it all works out, so it’s so nice for me to be able to work for a great company and, you know, I’m going to Spain next week for two days so I still get to travel and meet really interesting people and have a work interaction. But it’s not like I am out of the house for three months.

Jezebel’s Jenna Sauers notes, “”…and, you know, I’m going to Spain next week.’ Thanks, G, for being you.

Paltrow continued that Jour, which translates to day, is the perfect name for the fragrance and has been worked into her daily routine — which she then described in great detail:

“I wake up at 7 a.m., I get [the kids] fed, and I get them dressed in their uniforms, any bits of homework are finished,” Paltrow explained. “I take them to school. She [Apple, 9] gets dropped off at 8:25 a.m., and he [Moses, 7] gets dropped off at 8:45 a.m., so we have a croissant together in his school dining room and we do reading together. Then I go home and I work for one hour on all the e-mails that come in overnight from L.A. Then I exercise from about 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Then I work on Goop pretty much the rest of the day until I pick up my kids and then they have various activities.”

