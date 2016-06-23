Gwyneth Paltrow still 'adores' her ex-husband for the sake of her children

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin famously “consciously uncoupled” in 2014, but the former husband and wife still work hard to get along for the sake of their children.

“My children know that we’re in a loving family,” Paltrow told

HardTalk’s Stephen Sakur during a discussion at the Cannes Lions festival.

“And I adore their father even though we’re not in a romantic relationship.”

“I’m very proud of us for the way that — as anyone who has been divorced knows — we have had to put aside an awful lot to stay a family for the sake of the children,” Paltrow continued. “Sometimes it’s quite tough on a personal level.”

“When you separate from the parent of your children, it’s always a very difficult situation,” Paltrow recently explained to “Extra,” adding, “He really likes my food, so whenever he’s around, I always feed him.”

The former couple have two children together, Apple, 12, and Moses, 10.

Paltrow frequently posts photos of her one-big-happy-family on Instagram:

“Sometimes your dad really needs you to visit him at work”



“When your parents can’t handle #thundermountain anymore so they wait for you at the bottom. #disneyland”



“Nothing like father/daughter love. Happy Father’s Day to you, CAJM. Here is to all the engaged and present fathers, you create a backbone for society. We honour you all today.”



“Happy Thanksgiving from us to you!”



