Inside Gwyneth Paltrow's $13.21 million 'breezy,' all-white New York apartment

Oscar-winning actress and newly appointed Goop CEO Gwyneth Paltrow is looking for another home.

Paltrow put her New York City penthouse on the market in March 2016, but struggled to sell it. And that might have to do with the slight eeriness of the all-white-everywhere design (it looks almost like a chic, futuristic hospital, if hospitals had shag rugs all over the place).

In March 2017, the apartment, located in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighbourhood, went under contract with a buyer for A13.15 million. According to Curbed, the original asking price was $A18.83 million.

Paltrow purchased the penthouse in 2007 for $A6.74 million with her then-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. The couple famously “consciously uncoupled” in 2014. The signifcant price upgrade is probably what turned off buyers for so long.

Tribeca is the most expensive neighbourhood in New York City. The real-estate company listing Paltrow’s loft, in addition to touting its “breezy modernism,” also boasts “direct elevator access to the indoor garage providing discreet arrivals and departures” — in case you happen to be famous.

For more information about the penthouse, you can take a look at the Compass listing.

Take a look inside Gwyneth Paltrow’s Tribeca penthouse:

The design firm Roman and Williams designed the three-bedroom and three-and-a-half-bath space, giving it a light and airy feel. Compass They mixed modern elements with old ones. Compass The white-on-white kitchen, where basically the only thing that wouldn't show is spilled milk. Compass The pink KitchenAid mixer, a plate of lemons, and a small plant provide the only pops of colour in the monochromatic kitchen. Compass The eat-in kitchen is big enough for a party. Compass Here's a closer look at the sink and that plant. Compass Diners at the Paltrow household got very low to the ground, on the (probably) comfy shag rug. Compass The living room has a couch swing, and it looks like a lot of fun. Compass The guitars in the corner indicate that Chris Martin may have hung out in this room. Compass A reading nook, where you can picture Paltrow flipping through Goop ideas. Compass A child's bedroom. (Paltrow and Martin have a daughter, Apple.) Compass The dramatic master suite. Compass Tree walls and ceilings add an artistic touch. Compass This bathroom looks bigger than some New York City apartments. Compass If you're spending millions in New York City, you better have a terrace. Compass

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.