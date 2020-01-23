All of Gwyneth Paltrow's movies, ranked

Miramax/Walt Disney Studios/Touchstone Pictures Gwyneth Paltrow has appeared in over 40 movies.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand, Goop will be the focus of a new Netflix documentary, “The Goop Lab,” which will be available to stream on the platform starting Friday.

Aside from the wellness company, the actress is also known for movies like “Iron Man” and “The Royal Tenenbaums.”

Paltrow won the Oscar for best performance by an actress in a leading role for playing Viola in “Shakespeare in Love.”

Below are the movies that Paltrow has appeared in throughout her career, ranked by critics’ scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Gwyneth Paltrow is well-known for her lifestyle brand, Goop, which will be the focus of a new Netflix documentary, “The Goop Lab,” premiering Friday. But before the actress pivoted to building her wellness brand, she starred in over 40 films that span many genres.

She has taken on roles ranging from a country singer in “Country Strong” to Pepper Potts in over 10 years’ worth of Marvel movies. Still, not all of these characters have drawn good reviews from critics.

42. Paltrow’s lowest rated movie is the 1998 thriller “Hush.”

TriStar Pictures Gwyneth Paltrow starred in ‘Hush.’

Synopsis: A couple with jobs and an apartment in NYC decide to move to his mum’s farm, get married and have the baby there. They can also make the changes to get a better price for the farm. However, there’s something seriously wrong with his mum.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 12%

41. She and Kelly Preston costarred in the 2003 comedy “View From the Top.”

Miramax Gwyneth Paltrow and Kelly Preston in ‘View From the Top.’

Synopsis: A small-town woman tries to achieve her goal of becoming a flight attendant.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 14%

40. The actress appeared in the 1995 comedy “Moonlight and Valentino.”

Polygram Filmed Entertainment Gwyneth Paltrow and Elizabeth Perkins in ‘Moonlight and Valentino.’

Synopsis: A young widow still grieving over the death of her husband finds herself being comforted by a local house painter.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 20%

39. Paltrow had a cameo in the 1995 romantic comedy “Love and Other Disasters.”

Skyline Films Gwyneth Paltrow had a small role in ‘Love and Other Disasters.’

Synopsis: An American intern at U.K. Vogue helps her friends find love.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 20%

38. She starred in the 2000 road trip film “Duets.”

Hollywood Pictures Gwyneth Paltrow and Huey Lewis in ‘Duets.’

Synopsis: A professional karaoke hustler reconnects with his daughter and a bored suburban businessman turns outlaw karaoke singer, among other plotlines.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 21%

37. Paltrow played a country singer in the 2011 drama “Country Strong.”

Sony Pictures Gwyneth Paltrow starred in ‘Country Strong.’

Synopsis: A rising country-music songwriter works with a fallen star to work their way to fame, causing romantic complications along the way.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 22%

36. She was young Wendy in the 1991 fantasy movie “Hook.”

TriStar Pictures Gwyneth Paltrow had a role in ‘Hook.’

Synopsis: When Captain James Hook kidnaps his children, an adult Peter Pan must return to Neverland and reclaim his youthful spirit in order to challenge his old enemy.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 26%

35. The actress appeared with Martin Freeman in the 2007 fantasy comedy film “The Good Night.”

Good Night Productions Gwyneth Paltrow starred in ‘The Good Night.’

Synopsis: A former pop star who now writes commercial jingles for a living, experiences a mid-life crisis.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 31%

34. In the 1995 historical drama “Jefferson in Paris,” Paltrow played Thomas Jefferson’s daughter, Patsy.

Touchstone Pictures Gwyneth Paltrow appeared in ‘Jefferson in Paris.’

Synopsis: One of the obsessive speculations in American history is whether Thomas Jefferson, in the years before he became president, had an affair with (and fathered a child with) his 15-year-old slave Sally Hemings.

“Jefferson in Paris” follows Jefferson to France (as the U.S. ambassador to the court of Louis XVI), following the death of his wife, his friendships and flirtations with the French, his relationship with his daughters and slaves from home (especially Sally), against the backdrop of the beginning of the French Revolution.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 31%

33. She was author Sylvia Plath in the 2003 biographical drama “Sylvia.”

David Appleby/Focus Features Gwyneth Paltrow in ‘Sylvia.’

Synopsis: Story of the relationship between poets Edward James “Ted” Hughes (Daniel Craig) and Sylvia Plath.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 37%

32. The actress starred in a 1998 modern remake of the classic novel “Great Expectations.”

Everett Gwyneth Paltrow starred in ‘Great Expectations.’

Synopsis: A modernisation of Charles Dickens’ classic story finds the hapless Finn as a painter in New York City pursuing his unrequited and haughty childhood love.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 37%

31. Paltrow played herself in the 2000 satire film “Intern.”

Moonstone Entertainment Gwyneth Paltrow in ‘Intern.’

Synopsis: An overworked, underpaid magazine intern goes from the mail room to the boardroom, while searching for a spy within the company.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 38%

30. She and David Schwimmer costarred in the 1996 romantic comedy “The Pallbearer.”

Miramax Gwyneth Paltrow and David Schwimmer in ‘The Pallbearer.’

Synopsis: A young man’s life is thrown into a loop when he is asked to be a pallbearer for the funeral of a classmate he doesn’t remember, and his old high school crush temporarily returns to town.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 45%

29. Paltrow appeared in the 1995 drama “Higher Learning.”

Columbia Pictures Gwyneth Paltrow appeared in ‘Higher Learning.’

Synopsis: People from all different walks of life encounter racial tension, rape, responsibility, and the meaning of an education on a university campus.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 45%

28. In the 2001 romantic comedy”Shallow Hal,” she acted alongside Jack Black.

20th Century Fox Gwyneth Paltrow and Jack Black costarred in ‘Shallow Hal.’

Synopsis: A shallow man falls in love with a 300-pound woman because of her inner beauty.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 50%

27. The actress and her “Avengers” costar Mark Ruffalo were in the 2012 drama “Thanks for Sharing.”

Roadside Attractions Gwyneth Paltrow and Mark Ruffalo costarred in ‘Thanks for Sharing.’

Synopsis: A romantic comedy that brings together three disparate characters who are learning to face a challenging and often confusing world as they struggle together against a common demon: sex addiction.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 51%

26. Paltrow starred in the 2000 romantic comedy “Bounce.”

Miramax Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Affleck costarred in ‘Bounce.’

Synopsis: A man switches plane tickets with another man who dies in that plane in a crash. The man falls in love with the deceased one’s wife.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 52%

25. She appeared in the 2002 comedy “Austin Powers in Goldmember.”

Warner Bros Gwyneth Paltrow had a role in ‘Austin Powers in Goldmember.’

Synopsis: Upon learning that his father has been kidnapped, Austin Powers must travel to 1975 and defeat the aptly named villain Goldmember, who is working with Dr. Evil.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 54%

24. The actress starred in the 1998 crime thriller “A Perfect Murder.”

Warner Bros Gwyneth Paltrow starred in ‘A Perfect Murder.’

Synopsis: A wealthy Wall Street speculator discovers that his wife has a lover. He investigates him and uses the carrot and stick to make him murder his wife. Planned to detail, it seems like a perfect murder.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 56%

23. Paltrow joined Nicole Kidman in the 1993 neo-noir film “Malice.”

Columbia Pictures Gwyneth Paltrow appeared in ‘Malice.’

Synopsis: A tale about a happily married couple who would like to have children. Tracy teaches art, Andy’s a college dean. Things are never the same after she is taken to hospital and operated upon by Jed, a “know all” doctor.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 59%

22. She appeared with Jennifer Jason Leigh in the 2001 indie comedy “The Anniversary Party.”

New Line Cinema Gwyneth Paltrow in ‘The Anniversary Party.’

Synopsis: Love is complex and relationships deteriorate.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 61%

21. Paltrow starred in the 1998 romantic comedy “Sliding Doors.”

Alamy Gwyneth Paltrow in ‘Sliding Doors.’

Synopsis: A London woman’s love life and career both hinge, unknown to her, on whether or not she catches a train. We see it both ways, in parallel.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 62%

20. She and Jake Gyllenhaal costarred in the 2005 drama “Proof.”

Miramax Gwyneth Paltrow starred in ‘Proof.’

Synopsis: The daughter of a brilliant but mentally disturbed mathematician, recently deceased, tries to come to grips with her possible inheritance: his insanity. Complicating matters are one of her father’s ex-students, who wants to search through his papers, and her estranged sister, who shows up to help settle his affairs.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 63%

19. In the 2002 romantic mystery “Possession,” the actress plays a literary sleuth.

Focus Features Gwyneth Paltrow in ‘Possession.’

Synopsis: A pair of literary sleuths unearth the amorous secret of two Victorian poets only to find themselves falling under a passionate spell.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 64%

18. Paltrow joined Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan in the 1993 movie “Flesh and Bone.”

Spring Creek Productions Gwyneth Paltrow had a role in ‘Flesh and Bone.’

Synopsis: Decades after, a son of a killer falls in love with a girl, which family’s horrifying murder he saw in childhood.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 68%

17. She fought giant robots in the 2004 science fiction film “Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow.”

Paramount Pictures Gwyneth Paltrow starred in ‘Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow.’

Synopsis: After New York City receives a series of attacks from giant flying robots, a reporter teams up with a pilot in search of their origin, as well as the reason for the disappearances of famous scientists around the world.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 71%

16. Paltrow starred in the 2010 superhero movie “Iron Man 2.”

Synopsis: With the world now aware of his identity as Iron Man, Tony Stark must contend with both his declining health and a vengeful mad man with ties to his father’s legacy.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 73%

15. The actress appeared in the 2006 drama “Infamous.”

Warner Independent Pictures Gwyneth Paltrow acted in ‘Infamous.’

Synopsis: While researching his novel “In Cold Blood,” Truman Capote develops a close relationship with convicted murderers Dick Hickock and Perry Smith.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 73%

14. In “Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle,” she played a New York socialite.

Fine Line Features Gwyneth Paltrow in ‘Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Cycle.’

Synopsis: Dorothy Parker remembers the heyday of the Algonquin Round Table, a circle of friends whose barbed wit, like hers, was fuelled by alcohol and flirted with despair.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 74%

13. Paltrow was Pepper Potts in “Iron Man 3.”

Disney Gwyneth Paltrow in ‘Iron Man 3.’

Synopsis: When Tony Stark’s world is torn apart by a formidable terrorist called the Mandarin, he starts an odyssey of rebuilding and retribution.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 79%

12. She was part of a wealthy, dysfunctional family in the 2001 movie “The Royal Tenenbaums.”

Touchstone Pictures Gwyneth Paltrow as Margot in ‘The Royal Tenenbaums.’

Synopsis: The eccentric members of a dysfunctional family reluctantly gather under the same roof for various reasons.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80%

11. The actress starred in the 1995 crime thriller “Se7en.”

New Line Cinema Gwyneth Paltrow starred in ‘Se7en.’

Synopsis: Two detectives, a rookie and a veteran, hunt a serial killer who uses the seven deadly sins as his motives.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 81%

10. Paltrow joined Matt Damon and Jude Law in the 1999 psychological thriller “The Talented Mr. Ripley.”

Paramount Pictures Gwyneth Paltrow in ‘The Talented Mr. Ripley.’

Synopsis: In late 1950s New York, Tom Ripley, a young underachiever, is sent to Italy to retrieve Dickie Greenleaf, a rich and spoiled millionaire playboy. But when the errand fails, Ripley takes extreme measures.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%

9. She appeared in the 1996 thriller “Hard Eight.”

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Gwyneth Paltrow played Clementine in ‘Hard Eight.’

Synopsis: Professional gambler Sydney teaches John the tricks of the trade. John does well until he falls for cocktail waitress Clementine.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%

8. The actress was a woman who contracted a mysterious illness in the 2011 medical disaster movie “Contagion.”

Warner Bros Gwyneth Paltrow starred in ‘Contagion.’

Synopsis: Healthcare professionals, government officials and everyday people find themselves in the midst of a worldwide epidemic as the CDC works to find a cure.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84%

7. In “Emma,” Paltrow played a classic Jane Austen heroine.

Miramax Gwyneth Paltrow in ‘Emma.’

Synopsis: While matchmaking for friends and neighbours, a young 19th century Englishwoman nearly misses her own chance at love.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84%

6. Paltrow joined the massive cast of the 2018 blockbuster “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Disney/Marvel Studios Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts in ‘Avengers: Infinity War.’

Synopsis: The Avengers and their allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

5. She reprised the role of Pepper Potts in the 2012 movie “The Avengers.”

Marvel Gwyneth Paltrow starred in ‘The Avengers.’

Synopsis: Earth’s mightiest heroes must come together and learn to fight as a team if they are going to stop the mischievous Loki and his alien army from enslaving humanity.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

4. Gwyneth Paltrow reprised her role as Pepper Potts for “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

Disney/Marvel Gwyneth Paltrow starred in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming.’

Synopsis: Peter Parker balances his life as an ordinary high school student in Queens with his superhero alter-ego Spider-Man, and finds himself on the trail of a new menace prowling the skies of New York City.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

3. Paltrow won an Oscar for her role in the 1998 romantic drama “Shakespeare in Love.”

Laurie Sparham/Miramax/Universal Gwyneth Paltrow as Viola in ‘Shakespeare in Love.’

Synopsis: The world’s greatest ever playwright, William Shakespeare, is young, out of ideas and short of cash, but meets his ideal woman and is inspired to write one of his most famous plays.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

2. The actress became part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the 2008 blockbuster “Iron Man.”

Paramount Pictures/Marvel Gwyneth Paltrow starred in ‘Iron Man.’

Synopsis: After being held captive in an Afghan cave, billionaire engineer Tony Stark creates a unique weaponised suit of armour to fight evil.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

1. Paltrow’s highest-rated film is 2019’s “Avengers Endgame.”

Disney/Marvel Gwyneth Paltrow in ‘Avengers: Endgame.’

Synopsis: After the devastating events of “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018), the universe is in ruins. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers assemble once more in order to reverse Thanos’ actions and restore balance to the universe.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

