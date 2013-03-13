Gwyneth Paltrow's Unappetizing Cookbook Is Getting Eviscerated By Critics

Photo: AP

Gwyneth Paltrow’s new gluten and sugar-free cookbook is called “It’s All Good.” But the critics have other things to say.



The book begins with Paltrow describing a time that she felt light-headed and feared she was “having a stroke.” The episode turned out to be a panic attack and a migraine and inspired her to change her diet.

“When we mere mortals feel faint and off-kilter and fear we’re having a major health emergency, and really we’ve just gotten too much sun or had too little to eat, we file away our crazy little moment among our embarrassing stories shared only with close friends and family,” writes Hailey Eber at the New York Post. “But when Gwyneth Paltrow has such an episode, she writes a cookbook.”

Eber also blasted Paltrow’s list of restricted foods, which include coffee, eggs, sugar, shellfish, potatoes, tomatoes, bell peppers, eggplant, corn, wheat, and meat.

“The book reads like the manifesto to some sort of creepy healthy-girl sorority with members who use beet juice rather than permanent marker to circle the ‘problem areas’ on each other’s bodies,” Eber writes.

Esther Zuckerman at The Atlantic Wire comments on how Paltrow’s book takes finicky Hollywood eating habits to the extreme.

“It’s All Good seems to take laughable Hollywood neuroticism about eating to the next level,” she writes.

This isn’t the first cookbook that Paltrow has written.

Her last one, “My Father’s Daughter,” was a critical and commercial success.

