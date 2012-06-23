HOUSE OF THE DAY: Gwyneth Paltrow And Chris Martin Just Bought The Most Gorgeous Mansion Ever

Photo: House of Windsor 360-degree tour

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow and husband Chris Martin are under contract for a stunning Los Angeles mansion that once graced the cover of Veranda magazine, according to TMZ.The couple reportedly paid close to the $10.45 million asking price.



The six-bedroom, eight-bathroom home was originally on the market in 2011 for $11.96 million, after architect Windsor Smith completed it.

The house, which is called “The House of Windsor,” was on the cover of the October edition of Veranda. It’s been outfitted by designers including Martyn Lawrence Bullard, Stephen Block, Kathryn M. Ireland, Peter Dunham, Candace Barnes and more.

