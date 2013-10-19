Gwyneth Paltrow's Vanity Fair Profile Alleges She Had An Affair With Billionaire Jeffrey Soffer

Craig Barritt/Getty Gwyneth Paltrow is fighting back at claims she had an affair with billionaire real estate tycoon, Jeffrey Soffer.

Earlier this week, Vanity Fair Editor-in-Chief Graydon Carter confirmed that the magazine’s profile on Gwyneth Paltrow was a go, despite the actress’ best attempts to stop it.

Up until now, it was believed that Paltrow didn’t want to be painted in the same negative light as recent VF celebrity cover stars, such as Brad Pitt, so she refused to cooperate on the piece and sent her friends an email asking them to do the same.

But now the New York Post is reporting a bombshell reason why Paltrow — who has appeared on the cover of the magazine a whopping five times previously — is so against the upcoming article.

The article allegedly reports that Paltrow had an affair in 2008 with Miami real estate billionaire, Jeffrey Soffer. Soffer recently wed model Elle Macpherson, while Paltrow has been married to Coldplay frontman Christ Martin since 2003.

AP Jeffrey Soffer wed model Elle Macpherson earlier this year.

The New York Post reports:

We’re told that researchers on the story by top VF writer Vanessa Grigoriadis have been asking Miami society sources questions about Paltrow and Soffer, who is considered Miami royalty, owns the lavish Fontainebleau Hotel and recently married Elle Macpherson… Vanity Fair is asking if Gwyneth had an affair with Jeff back in 2008 when he reopened the Fontainebleau. He flew her in for the party, and she stayed at his house… Soffer reportedly gave Paltrow a private tour of the hotel, whisking her away in his Bentley, and the following day, she joined him on his yacht with Kate Hudson.

The Post explains that Paltrow and Martin were reportedly on the rocks at the time.

Paltrow has spoken openly in the past about the ups and downs of her marriage, saying “Sometimes it’s hard being with someone for a long time.”

Despite any past marital woes, Paltrow is slamming reports of an affair with Soffer.

“Jeff is a long time friend of Gwyneth’s and there was absolutely no romantic relationship with him,” the actress’ rep told GossipCop, adding, “He flew several friends down to Miami, not just Gwyneth.”

Soffer, who heads Turnberry Principal and is worth a reported $US1 billion, has made no comment.

Meanwhile, The Post speculates a few other reasons Paltrow is so against the VF piece:

“Other juicy VF topics could be Gwyneth’s epic falling out with ex-best friend Madonna, her Goop transformation and her casting-couch experiences. She told Elle, “When I was starting out, someone suggested that we finish a meeting in the bedroom. I left. I was pretty shocked.”

