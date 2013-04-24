Gwyneth Paltrow Named 'World's Most Beautiful Woman' — Here's Today's Buzz

- People magazine just named Gwyneth Paltrow 2013’s “World’s Most Beautiful Woman” — even though her husband Chris Martin is “used to seeing me in baggy shorts and frizzy hair.”
- There was a secret “American Idol” plot to replace Mariah Carey with Jennifer Lopez mid-season after poor ratings, but it was abandoned when Carey’s team threatened legal action.
- Sharon Osbourne is “devastated” over Ozzy’s drug relapse. She explained on “The Talk”: “He’s been using alcohol and prescription drugs for the past year and a half. That’s true. Everybody knows he’s been struggling with this his entire life. I never knew he was using prescription drugs. I knew he was drinking occasionally … I’m devastated. It’s a disease that not only hurts the person who has the disease but it hurts the family. We’re dealing with it. We’ve dealt with worse.”
- Emma Stone is in talks to star in Woody Allen’s next movie, shooting in the south of France.
- NBC ordered a 12-Day, 24/7 live competition series for Fall, with cash prizes up to $10 Million!
- “Teen mum” star Jenelle Evans was arrested in North Carolina for heroin posession and assault. Cops discovered 12 bindles of heroin in Jenelle’s possession when they arrived to her home following an alleged domestic dispute with her husband, Courtland Rogers.
- “M*A*S*H” star Allan Arbus died Friday at his home in Los Angeles. He was 95.
- Mariah Carey’s pajama party with her kids is kind of cute.
