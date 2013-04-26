Gwyneth Paltrow Was 'Humiliated' By Sheer 'Iron Man 3' Dress — Here's Today's Buzz

- While on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” yesterday, Gwyneth Paltrow revealed she was “humiliated” by the sheer dress she wore to the “Iron Man 3” world premiere. The 40-year-old was horrified to discover her “a– was hanging out.” “Let’s just say everyone went scrambling for a razor…So I went from being the most beautiful to the most humiliated.”
- Elton John reveals Lady Gaga is the godmother to both of his sons. “She’s a great role model. She’s young. She’s been a great godmother to Zachary … We’re all bonkers in this business, but we’re human beings at the same time.”
- Nicki Minaj has been cast to play Cameron Diaz’s assistant at a law firm in “The Other Woman.” Kate Upton was also recently cast.
- “Duck Dynasty” beat “American Idol” in the ratings with a record-breaking finale. The A&E reality series pulled in nearly 10 million viewers!
- Country star Billy Currington is being charged with elder abuse — but has a decent mugshot.
- Fellow country star Jason Aldean has split from his wife just months after he was photographed kissing “American Idol” flop Brittany Kerr in September.
- Eva Longoria says she was “not eating” and “so skinny” after her divorce. “I was depressed. I was sad. My diet was coffee.”
- Britney Spears likes this outfit so much she wore it three times in five days.
- Kim Kardashian’s outfit left little to the imagination.
- Watch Ellen celebrate Gwyneth’s recent “World’s Most Beautiful” win:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.