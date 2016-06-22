Get ready for Gwyneth Paltrow's GOOP to open a Snapchat account

Jim Edwards / BI Gwyneth Paltrow has lunch at the Carlton Hotel in Cannes.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s GOOP is going to do a Snapchat account, GOOP CEO Lisa Gersh told Business Insider at the Cannes Lions festival.

The site has paid little attention to video so far. But “We’re working on it,” Gersh told us. “We will do it. That’s what we’re working on. When we figure it out we’ll launch it.”

Gersh and Paltrow were in Cannes this week to promote GOOP and meet with advertisers. The site took a $10 million Series A investment last year and is now trying to grow and mature its commercial side. That means we’ll see video soon, too, Gersh says.

“We’re video-enabled but we have not launched video on the site yet. We’re looking at how we’re going to express ourselves in video, we’re looking at it.”

Paltrow will likely be heavily involved, Gersh says, as GOOP is now “her full-time job.”

“She goes to the office every day, this is what she does, she’s involved in every piece of content we publish, and every piece of product we push, she’s involved in every single step of the way in the development of our own label. She’s full time.”

GOOP GOOP recommended this ‘absurd but awesome’ Easy Health Angel Juicer, in gold, for $4,739.

Sixty-five per cent of GOOP’s audience reads the site on mobile, and Paltrow — plus her often eccentric choice of lifestyle products — would be a natural fit for a set of Snapchat stories.

Gersh described GOOP’s “bullseye girl” — the fictive target demographic the site goes after — as 25 to 45 years old, “she’s super curious, she’s health conscious, she cares about fashion, she cares about travel, and she cares about food. She has a job, she has an income, she’s relatively affluent — $100,000 plus. That’s the audience,” Gersh says.

GOOP is sometimes ridiculed online for the products it obsesses about. We asked Gersh what it’s like to be the target of all that scorn, and whether it bothers Paltrow.

Turns out, Paltrow is trolling you (just a little): “We put those things on the site knowing what the response is going to be. When you put a $5,000 gold juicer on your web site, people are going to talk about that. But no more than people talk about the aeroplane that Nieman Marcus puts in its catalogue. It put a G4 in one year. It’s ridiculous but awesome. We understand. It’s done deliberately but in a knowing way. We understand the reaction and we want to be part of it.”

